Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $669.96

Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $669.96 and traded as high as $775.32. Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) shares last traded at $758.50, with a volume of 214,835 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on MSLH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 738.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 670.65.

About Marshalls plc (MSLH.L) (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

