Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Martello Technologies Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DRKOF) traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 7,515 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 9,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

About Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF)

Martello Technologies Group Inc develops and sells products and solutions that optimize the performance of real-time applications on cloud and enterprise networks. The company operates through three segments: Performance Analytics, Network Performance Management, and IT Visualization. Its products include unified communications (UC) performance management software, IT systems visualization software, and software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) technologies.

