Matic Network (MATIC) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.78 Million

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Matic Network has a market capitalization of $86.37 million and approximately $10.78 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Matic Network has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Matic Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Matic Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00129238 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.03 or 0.00563568 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00159951 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00304419 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00082671 BTC.

Matic Network Profile

Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,812,024,448 tokens. Matic Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network. Matic Network’s official website is matic.network.

Matic Network Token Trading

Matic Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Matic Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matic Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.