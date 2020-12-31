Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.30.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 715,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 352,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 269,700 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

MTNB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,344,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,156. Matinas BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

