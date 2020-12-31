Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on MMX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter valued at $950,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth about $964,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 414.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

MMX stock opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $774.09 million, a PE ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

