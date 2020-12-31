Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.88

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$49.88 and last traded at C$49.39, with a volume of 229972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.78.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.64, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

