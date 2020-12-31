Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR) Trading Up 1.7%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$45.40 and last traded at C$44.78. Approximately 62,206 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 356,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.04.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.63.

About Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR.TO) (TSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

