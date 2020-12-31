Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAXR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. TD Securities cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Maxar Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

NYSE:MAXR traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,784,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.36. Maxar Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $39.53.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 220,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Maxar Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

