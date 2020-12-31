MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Major Shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg Purchases 7,107 Shares

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) major shareholder Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 7,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,355.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 21,700 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $303,583.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 16,277 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $216,646.87.

On Friday, December 18th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg bought 18,600 shares of MedAvail stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $252,774.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 28,429 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $371,282.74.

On Monday, December 14th, Wtt-Medavail Ltd Abg acquired 14,457 shares of MedAvail stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $176,953.68.

NASDAQ MDVL opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.27. MedAvail Holdings, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $46.20.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 245.38% and a negative return on equity of 168.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDVL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MedAvail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Inc, a healthcare technology company, operates as an independent retail pharmacy chain. The company also provides licenses and sells hardware and software solutions to health systems, retailers, and other industry players. Its solutions help customers to control their pharmacy operations to bring convenience, automation, and service for their patients and members.

