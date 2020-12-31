Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Carol A. Surface Sells 15,000 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $115.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.94. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $155.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.41.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

