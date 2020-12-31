Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.08

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.08 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 12226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 2.56.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $189,079.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,874 shares in the company, valued at $43,195.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,507 shares of company stock valued at $470,843 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,340,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,824,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 96,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

