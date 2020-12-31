Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.15.

Several analysts have commented on MEOH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Methanex alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Methanex by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Methanex by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Methanex by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Methanex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.09). Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.