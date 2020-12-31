Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 52-Week High at $75.66

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.66 and last traded at $75.61, with a volume of 553263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.92.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

The firm has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 98,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,368,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,215,000 after buying an additional 226,395 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 115.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

