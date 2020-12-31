Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.40.

Micron Technology stock opened at $71.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.71. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,705 shares of company stock worth $7,658,336 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,498,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $846,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,280 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,368,000 after acquiring an additional 674,441 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $312,968,000 after acquiring an additional 407,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

