Minereum (MNE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.55 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 31st. One Minereum token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000818 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. Minereum has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $72.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 435% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00131075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00566514 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00163845 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00310972 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00049958 BTC.

Minereum Token Profile

Minereum launched on April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 10,988,010 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Minereum Token Trading

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

