Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) (LON:MIN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) (LON:MIN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.11. Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 625,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £6.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Minoan Group Plc (MIN.L) (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, creation, development, and management of luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

