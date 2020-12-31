Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,286,000 after buying an additional 18,309 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 78,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after buying an additional 24,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $219.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.72. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 60.01%. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $80,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 745,436 shares of company stock worth $153,541,315 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.73.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.