Mirror Protocol Trading Up 21% Over Last Week (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Mirror Protocol has a total market cap of $17.99 million and approximately $933,357.00 worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 21% against the dollar. One Mirror Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00003723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00127363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00180205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00559969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00304637 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00081969 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,595,213 tokens. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

