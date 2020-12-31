Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust token can now be bought for $315.42 or 0.01095056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $3,016.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00128617 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.00563783 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00159167 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00309380 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00084455 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Token Profile

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 9,649 tokens. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

