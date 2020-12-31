Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $24.68 on Exchanges

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust token can currently be purchased for $24.68 or 0.00084307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $51,713.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00031413 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00129943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00564085 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00160760 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00304562 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00019004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00083451 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 105,265 tokens. The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol.

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

