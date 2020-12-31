Mirrored Tesla (mTSLA) Price Reaches $680.08

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be purchased for $680.08 or 0.02346278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Tesla has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $43,043.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00027379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00129071 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00184562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.46 or 0.00563937 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00303052 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00019744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00049786 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Token Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,324 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

