Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Shares Down 9.5%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 1,222,399 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 894,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOGO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mogo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

Get Mogo alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $111.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84.

About Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.