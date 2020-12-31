Morgan Stanley Acquires 981,979 Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) by 188.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 981,979 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Gerdau by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gerdau presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Gerdau stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Gerdau S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.40. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

