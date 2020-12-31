Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Forward Air by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 22,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $39.59 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.50 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Forward Air’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $194,294.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,308.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $355,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,638.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,365 shares of company stock worth $2,030,700 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FWRD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Expedited Freight, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

