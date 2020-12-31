Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in Contura Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Contura Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRA) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.94% of Contura Energy worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Contura Energy by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Contura Energy by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Contura Energy by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Contura Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contura Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $276,000.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Contura Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of CTRA opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. Contura Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $400.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.50 million.

Contura Energy Company Profile

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

