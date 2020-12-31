Morgan Stanley Has $5.42 Million Stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 7.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,729 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 48.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 11,836 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Independent Bank Group in the second quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Independent Bank Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the period. 65.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBTX opened at $62.21 on Thursday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.33. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $157.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBTX. Raymond James cut Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.64.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $887,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,924,782.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,325 shares of company stock worth $197,256 and sold 17,056 shares worth $995,168. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

