Morgan Stanley Sells 39,912 Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,912 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BRP were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after buying an additional 120,305 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 316.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 742,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 98,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 69,282 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $66.22 on Thursday. BRP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 3.03.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOOO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

