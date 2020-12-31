Morgan Stanley Sells 9,011 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 157,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of LTC Properties worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 109.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 241,244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LTC Properties by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LTC Properties by 35.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000,000 after acquiring an additional 393,681 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on LTC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of LTC Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.49 and a 52-week high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

