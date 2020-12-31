Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $114.75

Shares of Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.75 and traded as high as $117.25. Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) shares last traded at $113.95, with a volume of 7,405 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$114.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$115.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.87.

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) (TSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$251.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morguard Co. will post 6.1799996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Morguard Co. (MRC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

Morguard Co. (MRC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MRC)

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

