MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Shares Gap Up to $2.14

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.14, but opened at $2.80. MoSys shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 10,664 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.08.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. MoSys had a negative net margin of 45.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.92%.

About MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

