Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR) Shares Gap Up to $290.00

Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $290.00, but opened at $304.00. Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) shares last traded at $284.45, with a volume of 988 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £256.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 293.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 274.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.43.

About Motorpoint Group plc (MOTR.L) (LON:MOTR)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 13 retail sites across Great Britain.

