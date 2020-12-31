MXC (MXC) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.01 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, MXC has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. MXC has a market capitalization of $25.80 million and $2.01 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC token can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00037806 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020085 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002414 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Token Profile

MXC (MXC) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,445,738,083 tokens. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org.

MXC Token Trading

MXC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

