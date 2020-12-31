Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Myomo, Inc. (NYSE:MYO) to report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Myomo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.45). Myomo posted earnings of ($4.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 86.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Myomo will report full year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($3.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Myomo.

Get Myomo alerts:

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 237.59% and a negative return on equity of 137.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYO. Roth Capital raised shares of Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:MYO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 90,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,571. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.00. Myomo has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myomo (MYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.