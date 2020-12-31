Mysterium Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,625.00 (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Mysterium token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mysterium has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $10,625.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00038271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00296156 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.02 or 0.02011871 BTC.

Mysterium Token Profile

MYST is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network.

Mysterium Token Trading

Mysterium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

