Mysterium Market Capitalization Hits $3.83 Million (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last week, Mysterium has traded 25.9% higher against the dollar. Mysterium has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $10,625.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mysterium token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mysterium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00038271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00296156 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015017 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00024666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.02 or 0.02011871 BTC.

About Mysterium

MYST is a token. It was first traded on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 tokens. Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mysterium’s official message board is medium.com/mysterium-network. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network.

Buying and Selling Mysterium

Mysterium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mysterium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mysterium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.