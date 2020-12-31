Namecoin Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Namecoin has a market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $40,237.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001489 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,524.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.36 or 0.01200238 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000542 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 509.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00232598 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

