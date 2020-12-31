Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.50

Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.50 and last traded at C$6.16, with a volume of 762916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.82.

The company has a market capitalization of C$519.02 million and a PE ratio of -122.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

In related news, Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,749,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,132,823.26.

About Nano One Materials Corp. (NNO.V) (CVE:NNO)

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

