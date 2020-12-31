Nasdacoin Trading Down 22.3% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $275,211.71 and $213,245.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

Nasdacoin (NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,306,649 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

