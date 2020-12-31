Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Natera from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $98.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29. Natera has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $112.93.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm had revenue of $98.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 78,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $8,653,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $96,118.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,069,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 812,030 shares of company stock worth $64,735,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 908,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,320,000 after buying an additional 711,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natera by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,519,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $398,752,000 after purchasing an additional 318,587 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,529,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,242,000 after purchasing an additional 263,003 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 375.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 325,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,224,000 after purchasing an additional 256,977 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 618,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 224,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

