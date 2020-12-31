National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF)

Equities researchers at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Air Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.86.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $40.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 86.60% and a negative net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $568.17 million for the quarter.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

