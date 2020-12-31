National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE NBHC opened at $32.43 on Thursday. National Bank has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.21.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $40,275.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 674.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in National Bank by 214.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Bank by 202.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in National Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 22.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

