National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Stock Price Down 2.6%

National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) traded down 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.70 and last traded at $67.19. 33,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 46,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.98.

The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63.

National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

