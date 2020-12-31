National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NSA opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 0.36.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

