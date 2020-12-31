Nebulas (NAS) Price Reaches $0.23

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Nebulas coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, LBank, Binance and Gate.io. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $13.50 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,266,643 coins and its circulating supply is 57,731,122 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Neraex, OKEx, LBank, Binance, BCEX, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

