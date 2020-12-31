Needham & Company LLC Raises Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $95.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.08.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $72.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 2.02. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 36.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The company had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,181.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $2,696,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,585,091.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 376,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,146,398. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 3,058.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,164 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter valued at about $879,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 31.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 58.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

