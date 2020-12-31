Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $534.92.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist upped their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $628.00 price objective (up from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,247 shares of company stock valued at $335,292,138 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $535.80. 248,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,766. The company has a 50-day moving average of $502.09 and a 200-day moving average of $495.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

