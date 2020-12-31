New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

NFE has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $1,037,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,149,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $426,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFE opened at $54.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $60.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.33). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.57 million. New Fortress Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 175.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -24.69%.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.