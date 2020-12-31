NewYorkCoin (NYC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $711.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $711.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.78 or 0.00433841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 62% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000211 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,754,620,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

