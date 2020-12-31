NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) Shares Gap Up to $0.71

NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.71, but opened at $0.80. NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 2,800 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.36. The company has a market cap of C$16.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.57.

NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) (TSE:NXJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that NexJ Systems Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

NexJ Systems Inc. (NXJ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:NXJ)

NexJ Systems Inc develops intelligent customer management solutions for the financial services industry in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers artificial intelligence, relationship, process, and data management services, as well as customer support and maintenance services.

