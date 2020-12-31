NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

NICE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.36.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE opened at $282.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.04 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 105.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,000,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,071 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 747,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,497,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,914,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after buying an additional 140,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,146,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.